Namibia: Para-Athletics Nationals This Weekend

19 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) will host the national championships at Windhoek's Independence Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The championships will see about 120 budding and elite athletes from the Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, //Kharas, Hardap, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto, Khomas and the two Kavango regions competing in the track and field disciplines.

NPC secretary general Michael Hamukwaya told Nampa on Thursday that the athletes are keen to showcase their talents during the two-day competition.

"Athletes selected to compete at these championships had to reach a national standard, which most did not make. That's why some regions have less than 10 athletes, but we are happy to see more young athletes selected in many regions to make the cream of the teams," he said.

Hamukwaya added that the NPC did not receive entries from Zambezi, Kunene and Omaheke, but promised that these are some of the issues the NPC aims to address in future.

"We are going to start with the championships on Friday, but that day will just be for the classification of our athletes. Come Saturday, every region will want to beat Erongo for honours since they have performed well over the past years," Hamukwaya said.

He told this agency that preparations for the championships have gone well thus far, starting from the regional championships which were held to select the athletes.

Athletes will compete in track events ranging from 100m to 1 500m races, while field events will comprise discus, shot put, javelin and wheelchair racing. - Nampa

