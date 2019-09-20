Zimbabwe: Warriors Drop Six Places in FIFA World Rankings

ZIMBABWE'S senior national football team slumped six places on the latest FIFA world rankings from 112th to position 118 after their shock defeat to minnows Somalia in in the first leg of the preliminary round fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup early this month.

The Warriors suffered an embarrassing 1-0 to then Africa's second lowest-ranked team, Somalia in the first leg fixture played in Djibouti on September 5.

Ranked 202nd in the world at the time, Somalia halted a run of 19 successive defeats stretching back eight years as Anwar Sid Ali Shakunda scored an 86th-minute winner which sent shock waves throughout the football world as the rank outsiders took control of the 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifier.

Zimbabwe, who played in the Africa Cup of Nations finals two months ago and were ranked 90 places higher in the then FIFA rankings, had been expected to easily win a game played on neutral territory because of the unstable security situation in Somalia.

Although, the Joey Antipas-coached side advanced to the group stages of the World Cup qualifiers after bouncing back to win the second leg 3-1 at home, the defeat to Somalia in the first leg proved costly as they dropped to their lowest FIFA Ranking this year after falling six places to number 118.

The defeat against the SomaliS also sees the Warriors fall two places on the African rankings to number 29.

Senegal (20), Tunisia (29), Nigeria (34), African champions Algeria (38), Morocco (39) and Egypt (49) are the top six ranked African nations.

Back on the world table, Belgium still hold first position but France have displaced Brazil from second spot.

England, Portugal, Uruguay, Spain, Colombia, Croatia and Argentina complete the top 10 from 4th in that order.

The next edition of the rankings will be released on October 24.