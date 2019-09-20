South Africa: The Springboks' World Cup Campaign Is About More Than Just Rugby

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zac Elkin

When the Springboks open their 2019 Rugby World Cup challenge against New Zealand on Saturday, they will be embarking on a journey that has the power to positively influence a country battling gender-based violence, racism, and xenophobia.

The great Nelson Mandela famously said that sport has the power to change the world. He believed the success of the Springboks at the 1995 Rugby World Cup was one of the primary reasons why the new democracy was able to prevent something of a civil war after the fall of the grossly unjust apartheid regime.

Mandela used South Africa lifting the William Webb Ellis trophy as a means to unify the country... and it worked. The Springbok, once the symbol of organised division, soon became a reference point for nationwide pride. So much so that it was partly preserved as the national rugby team's emblem when other sporting bodies parted ways with it entirely in favour of the Protea.

Twenty-four years later and it can be contested whether South Africa has made the strides it should have in the aftermath of apartheid. What cannot be contested, though, is that the country still faces serious problems. And in the context of some of...

