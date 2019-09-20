Angola: Morocco Shows Artistic Village in Luanda Biennale

20 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An Artistic Village showing Morocco's traditions and artisanal handicrafts was unveiled last Thursday, in the ambit of the Luanda Biennale, happening under the motto Pan-African Forum for a Culture of Peace.

The exhibition, happening in Luanda's Marginal Boulevard, shows the Kingdom of Morocco's focus on the future but connected with its African roots.

One can also check and taste the Moroccan cuisine, as well as listen to that north African country's music, besides other cultural traits.

Meanwhile, Morocco's ambassador to Angola, Saadia El Alaoui, has said to journalists that she hopes that this culture of peace event can adopt different forms, such as the systems of thought, spirituality, cultural and artistic expressions.

To her, the Artistic Village illustrates cultural diversity, peace consolidation and solidarity among peoples.

On her turn, the secretary of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, has explained that the moment serves not only to reinforce the country's culture but also for exchanges with other peoples.

She then stressed that the event reflects the commitment of the Angolan state, and also serves as a space of exchanges and friendship between Africa and the diaspora.

The Luanda Biennale is being organised by Angola with the support of the African Union (AU) and UNESCO.

The event, which kicked off last Wednesday and is to end on Sunday, aims to promote harmony and brotherhood among peoples through cultural and civic activities and manifestations, with the integration of African elites and representatives of the civil society, traditional and religious authorities, as well as intellectuals, artists and sportspersons.

