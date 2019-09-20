Angolan President Travels Saturday to New York

Photo: angop
Angolan President João Lourenço (file photo).
20 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, leaves this Saturday for New York, USA, to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a press note from the president's Civil Affairs Office, which reached ANGOP on Friday, the Head of State's agenda includes his intervention at the plenary of world leaders on 24 September.

João Lourenço is also to participate in events linked to economic issues, diplomacy and climate, as well as hold meetings with personalities from the worlds of politics, finance and philanthropy.

He is also to devote some moments to speak with journalists.

The Head of State's entourage is to include government officials that will participate in different debate panels, namely related to the economy, environment, sustainable development, banking and finance, investments, business, energy and others.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

