Liberia Maintain Position in FIFA September Ranking

In the ranking released, the Red, White and Blue boys also maintained their 46th position on the African continent.

The national football team of Liberia held to their position at number 152 in the September FIFA global football rankings, which was published on Thursday, September 17.

The Lone Star were positioned at the 150th spot from the start of 2019 and later dropped to 153rd position during the April and June rankings, but later moved a step above at 152nd, a position they maintained after their recent performance.

Lone Star, who recently qualified for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate win against Sierra Leone, recently played five games in all competitions in which they won two, lost two and drew one.

According to the global ranking, Liberia added 9 points to their previous 1044 points and currently have 1053, but maintained their position, one point behind Ethiopia, who dropped one spot below.

Liberia have so far played two games under newly appointed coach Peter Butler, who was given a mandate to qualify the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Liberia will on September 30, 2019 face Botswana in a friendly encounter before hosting Chad in the first-leg of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Senegal retained their position as the top-ranked team in Africa and 20th in the world while Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco maintained the position of the top five spots.

The procedure for the men's ranking according to FIFA, is a new version developed by FIFA named "SUM" that relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking.

The points, which are added or subtracted, according to the procedure are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.