Liberia: UL Alumni Donates Sporting Materials, Band Set to Administration

The leadership of the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) in partnership with the University of Liberia Alumni Association in the Americas (ULIBAAA) has donated a set of marching band equipment, uniforms and sporting materials to the administration of University of Liberia.

Items donated included Violins, Flutes, Cymbals, Drum Stand, Marching Band Uniform, Marching Band Hat, Basketball Jerseys & shorts for males and females, Volleyball Jerseys and shorts for males and females, Hoses, Coach training suits, Soccer balls, Volley balls, Basketballs, Termer Drum, Snare Drum with Carrier, Keyboard Stand (Double Deck), Drum Pedals, Clarinet, Trumpet, Auto Saxophones, Bell Front Baritone, Trombone, Bass Drum (Combine), and Organ (Combine).

According to the leadership, the total cost of the materials, equipment, including shipment and clearing was up at US$20,000. The AAUL provided US$12,000 while the ULIBAAA contributed US$8,000, according to the Mr. James S. Davis, President of the Liberia Alumni Chapter said.

The donated items were procured by the university students, who are residing the United States, according to Liberia chapter.

Turning the materials over to the administration, AAUL president James S. Davis, said the donation is their way of identifying with the university.

Mr. Davies described the exercise as cardinal for the development of extra-curriculum activities on the campuses of the university.

"We are so excited to be able to contribute to the welfare of this university. These materials are intended to reactivate the Sporting Department," Davies noted before he handed samples of the items over to Dr. William Ezra Allen, Chairman of the UL Centennial Commencement Committee.

According to Davis, as the AAUL plans to do more for the university, he urged other members across the globe to start looking at ways to contribute to the university's annual budget.

"We look in the University's budget. What can we do to help in this regard? The Kofi Annan Institute gives US$50,000 to the UL annual budget. The Trustee of Donations for Education in Liberia is giving the UL US$150,000 annually. It has been our burning desire for us to contribute to the university's budget, too. We need to identify how we as alumni can contribute to the budget of the University of Liberia," he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of UL, Dr. Allen, who is also UL Vice President for Academic Affairs, lauded AAUL for the donation. Dr. Allen said the donation is timely as it will help to boost sporting activities at the university.

"We are very pleased to receive these items from you; these are favorable gifts.

"These items have come at a very favorable time; we are going to use them. What you have done today will stimulate us to reactivate our sports activities," Dr. Allen assured.

He urged the AA in and out of Liberia to collectively work together for the promotion of their alma-mata. Adding: "Joint collaboration is necessary among alumni for the progress of the institution."

Speaking earlier, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General, Mr. Thomas Doe-Nah, who is also a member of AAUL, called on the alumni to continually give back to the institution that made them what they are today.

He spoke of how the alumni can play significant roles in the transformation of the university.

He urged his fellow alumni around the world to constantly be engaged with activities at the university. He added: "Our alma-mater will be what we make it."

Meanwhile, the AAUL has unveiled plans for the construction of a multi-purpose complex for the University of Liberia.

According to them, the proposed multi-purpose building when constructed will host up to 5000 people at a time and the cost of this project has been placed at US$600,000, US$25,000 of which has reportedly been raised to kick start the project late this year.