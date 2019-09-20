Malawi: John Soko Wins Supporters' Player of the Month Award

Blue Eagles FC goalkeeper John Soko has been voted August Supporters' Player of the month in the ongoing Zampira Predict and win competition.

He outclassed four other shortlisted candidates namely Deus Nkutu of Moyale Barracks, Richard Chimbamba of Ntopwa FC, Willie Sayenda of Mighty Tigers and Banage Lweya of Kamuzu Barracks.

The award attracts a prize money of K100 000.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers duo on Babatunde Adepoju and Francisco Madinga won the award for the months of June and July respectively.

Reacting to the good news through his club official web page, Soko saluted all the supporters who acknowledged his good performance and vote for him.

"Massive thanks to all those who voted for me. I don't take their support for granted," said Soko.

TNM Super League Sponsors Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) plc introduced the award to give a chance to supporters to choose the best player of their choice each and every month.