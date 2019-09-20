Malawi: People Power - Government Transfers DC Navicha After Protests

Government has transferred the District Commissioner for Mchinji Rosemary Navicha after strong protests and boycott of payment of market fees by traders.

People in Mchinji accuse Navicha of nepotism, corruption and abuse of office.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development officials says Navicha has been transferred to Machinga but it is yet known the fate of other three council officials whom the people also wanted transferred.

Mchinji district council is struggling to provide essential public services as traders are refusing to pay market fees for two months now in order to force the district commissioner and her cronies out of office.

Irate people closed the offices of the district commissioner recently and others for two days to force them out of office.

The people also accuse her of being a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet who only takes instructions from senior party leaders and abuses her power in favour of the ruling party.

She was transferred from Karonga sometime back on same allegations, allegations she has flatly denied.