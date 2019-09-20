Africa: FIFA Rankings - Gambia in Unsurprising Decline in Africa

Tom Siantfiet and Gambia have dropped significantly in both the world and continental rankings compiled by Fifa.

Gambia's plummeting is instigated by recent two-legged defeats to Angola which ended the West Africans hopes of sealing spot in the group stage qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Scorpions dropped five places occupying 166th position in the world, the same strata they managed last October.

Gambia seat 47th in the African continent ahead of only Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea Seychelles, Sao Tome e Principe-rarely any footballing hotbeds.