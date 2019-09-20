Gambia: Lamin Jallow's Fate Uncertain As Injury Rocks

The fate of Lamin Jallow is shrouded in uncertainty with the winger battling an injury.

The 25-year-old picked up an abrasion on his right knee during a session with teammates in a development coming as a major setback for Italian second tier outfit Salernitana.

Lamin who had two yellow cards in three matches underwent examination as club doctors determined extent of the injury yesterday morning.

He had a nightmarish first season after joining the club from Chievo Verona and began winning hearts of fans this new term before injury crept in.

The club is expected to make public how long he sits out to nurse his injury before this weekend.