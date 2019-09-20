Gambia: Marong Proving Worth At Ex-Laliga Club

20 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia international Nuha Marong has sent his tally of the season to two goals coming in the brace he accomplished against Mirandes.

The 26-year-old, who left third tier side Atletico Beleares for the former Laliga team becoming their second new signing, showed the stuff he is made of in Racing Santander's previous league outing.

Marong hit the ground running, scoring two goals already in three outings as they savaged Mirandes 4-0 to climb up some places in the Spanish second division.

Marong departed former employers Beleares a free agent after running down his contract in June having seen efforts to help them secure promotion hit the brick walls.

The scorpion scored thirteen (13) goals last term

The former Spain U-17 and U-20 goal-getter swapped allegiance to Gambia and featured from start to finish in the scorpions' stalemate with Algeria in the final qualifier for the Egypt Africa Cup of Nations.

