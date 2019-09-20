South Africa: Two of the 12 Escaped Prisoners Nabbed

press release

Two(02) of the 12 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the police holding cells in Seshego Police Station, were rearrested during an intelligence led Joint operation conducted in the Mankweng, Polokwane and Seshego policing areas last night, on Thursday the 19 September 2019.

Tenashe Moyo aged 24, was re-arrested at Madiba Park in the Seshego policing area meanwhile, Usher Hamandanisa aged 27, was rearrested at Mankweng and the third suspect aged 24, who is not one of the escapees, was also arrested together with the duo and the three were found in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen properties.

During this arrest, police recovered the following:

* Two (02) firearms of which one of them, is the Police pistol which was robbed during this escaping incident

* Five (05) firearm magazines

* 27 live ammunition

* 14 cellphones and groceries

The arrest follows the incident where thirteen (13) awaiting trial prisoners escaped from this Seshego Police Station on the 06 September 2019 but later on, it was found that one of them, did not escape after he was found in another cell, bringing the total number of the escapees to twelve (12).

The Preliminary police investigations indicated that, these awating trial prisoners, escaped during a routine cell visit at about 21:30.

The Dedicated Task Team led by the Saps Seshego Cluster Commander Major General Sam Mokgonyana comprised of the Detectives, the Crime Intelligence and the Crime Prevention members was immediately established in search of these prisoners.

The ten (10) remaining escapees who were arrested for bussinesses robberies and Contravention of Illegal Immigration Act, are as follows:

* JEFFREY SEKUNDA aged 40

* ALEX CHINENGO aged 26

*EDMORE MADZUDZU aged 34

* JEFFREY DUVENEGWA aged 37

* ELVIS CHARO aged 26

* IDA JANA aged 20

* COSIA MABENA aged 19

* LUDWICK DUBE aged 19

* LUCKSON MANYANGADZI aged 31

* MISHACK BRIAN aged 19

The two escapees will appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon, facing additional charges of escaping from lawful custody, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession suspected stolen properties.The third suspect is facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession suspected stolen properties.

Anyone with information that can lead to the re-arrest of the remaining escapees, may contact Colonel Simon Mogale at 071 479 2329 or the crime stop number 0860010111or the nearest police station police.

The Police investigations and manhunt of the remaining escapees are still underway.