South Africa: Robbery Suspects Arrested Following Shooting

20 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three suspects aged between 17 and 19, are due to appear at the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing attempted murder and robbery charges. They were arrested a few hours after they allegedly shot and robbed a 10-year-old girl at Wembezi last night. The stolen cellphone was also recovered from the suspects.

It is alleged that last night at 19:45, the victim was returning home from a shop when she was attacked by the suspects. The victim was shot and wounded on her right arm. She was robbed of her cellphone and the suspects fled the scene after the incident. The injured victim was taken to a local health care facility for treatment and a case of attempted murder and robbery was opened at the Wembezi police station. Police officers were mobilised and launched an investigation which resulted in the swift arrest of the suspects.

Read the original article on SAPS.

