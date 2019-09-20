Mozambique: Renamo Delegate Summoned to Court in Milange

20 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Milange (Mozambique), 20 Sep (AIM) - The political delegate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, in Milange district, in the central province of Zambezia, Joaquim de Dinala, told reporters on Thursday that the Renamo delegate in Chitambo locality. Laudone Gouveia, has been summoned to appear in court on charges of vandalising propaganda material of the ruling Frelimo Party.

Dinala said Gouveia was summonsed because he had organised a parade as part of the Renamo election campaign. At the end of the parade he was accused of responsibility for the destruction of Frelimo posters.

According to Dinala, there was no proof that Gouveia had committed any crime. "They didn't catch him in the act", he said. "They just saw the torn poster and accused Renamo. It could have been anyone".

Apart from the case of the torn Frelimo poster, Dinala thought the campaign in Milange was going well. "We note that everything is going normally, in terms of the public attending our rallies, and other campaign-related activities", he said.

The main election issues for Renamo in the district, he added, were the poor state of the 100 kilometre road from Milange to Mulombo, and agricultural production. If it won the election, he said, Renamo would stimulate mechanised agriculture, and improve the prices offered to peasant farmers for their crops.

The police in Milange say that so far, with the election campaign reaching the half way mark, they have not recorded any significant violations of the electoral law. Milange police commander, Filipe Gulele, said he knew of the incident in Chitambo and the police had taken statements from the supposed victims.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.