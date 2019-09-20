Mozambique: Renamo Delegate Summoned to Court in Milange

Maputo — Milange (Mozambique), 20 Sep (AIM) - The political delegate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, in Milange district, in the central province of Zambezia, Joaquim de Dinala, told reporters on Thursday that the Renamo delegate in Chitambo locality. Laudone Gouveia, has been summoned to appear in court on charges of vandalising propaganda material of the ruling Frelimo Party.

Dinala said Gouveia was summonsed because he had organised a parade as part of the Renamo election campaign. At the end of the parade he was accused of responsibility for the destruction of Frelimo posters.

According to Dinala, there was no proof that Gouveia had committed any crime. "They didn't catch him in the act", he said. "They just saw the torn poster and accused Renamo. It could have been anyone".

Apart from the case of the torn Frelimo poster, Dinala thought the campaign in Milange was going well. "We note that everything is going normally, in terms of the public attending our rallies, and other campaign-related activities", he said.

The main election issues for Renamo in the district, he added, were the poor state of the 100 kilometre road from Milange to Mulombo, and agricultural production. If it won the election, he said, Renamo would stimulate mechanised agriculture, and improve the prices offered to peasant farmers for their crops.

The police in Milange say that so far, with the election campaign reaching the half way mark, they have not recorded any significant violations of the electoral law. Milange police commander, Filipe Gulele, said he knew of the incident in Chitambo and the police had taken statements from the supposed victims.