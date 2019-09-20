Namibia: Presidential Poll Nominations Set for Next Month

POLITICAL parties and organisations planning to participate in the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections will have to submit the names of their presidential candidates to the Electoral Commission of Namibia from 1 to 18 October.

Political parties will also be expected to submit their final lists of candidates for the National Assembly election within those dates.

The ECN's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Mujoro said the final date for the nomination of independent presidential candidates will be 16 October.

The Namibian Constitution and the Electoral Act allows any Namibian citizen by birth or descent who is 35 years and older to stand for the country's presidential position.

A presidential candidate, according to the Electoral Act, must be a registered voter representing a registered political party or independent candidate whose nomination is supported by at least 500 registered voters per region.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on 27 November.

Mujoro also stated that the ECN has so far not received any objections during the inspection of the provisional voters register that was compiled following the conclusion of the supplementary registration of voters in August.

The process of inspecting the voters register was open from 2 to 6 September at 280 designated venues countrywide. During this period all registered political parties, political organisations and registered voters had the opportunity to inspect and object against the inclusion of the names of anyone on the provisional register that is not entitled or qualified to be registered as a voter.

Mujoro said the ECN at the moment is busy with the execution of an automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) "to remove duplicate entries as well as conduct manual adjudications and the removal of deceased persons from the register".

"This process is necessary in order to ensure the publication of a credible voters register. A notice announcing the final voters register will be published in the Government Gazette on 6 November 2019," Mujoro said.

Mujoro said Namibians outside the country as well as seagoing personnel will be expected to vote on 13 November. Namibians outside the country will be able to vote at the country's foreign missions.

Security personnel from the Namibian Defence Force and the Namibian Police who will be performing electoral duties on polling day on 27 November will also cast their votes on 13 November.