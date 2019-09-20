Uganda: Government to Hold Crisis Meeting Over Us Ban On Kayihura

20 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament — Government will convene a high-level crisis meeting to find a common position on US sanctions slapped against former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda told Parliament yesterday.

"It is true that the US government has taken measures against Gen Kale and these measures are being studied by government. Next week, a meeting has been called of the ministers of Defence, Security, Internal Affairs and Attorney General to give further examination of this matter so that the government handles the matter from a position of knowledge," Dr Rugunda said without giving a date of the meeting.

He made the revelation while responding to concerns by Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye (FDC) who on Wednesday had questioned the government's silence on the travel restrictions.

Dr Rugunda pledged that the "team and government will keep this August House fully posted on what is happening about that matter."

The United States Treasury Department, in a statement released last Friday, indicated they were designating Gen Kayihura for travel sanctions under Executive Order (E.O) 13818 for his alleged involvement in gross human rights abuses perpetrated by the police Flying Squad when he was head of the police force.

"As the IGP for the UPF, Kayihura led individuals from the UPF's Flying Squad Unit, which has engaged in the inhumane treatment of detainees at the Nalufenya Special Investigations Center (NSIC)," the US statement reads in part.

Gen Kayihura was sacked from police by President Museveni in April last year at the height of a wave of murders and kidnaps for ransom that hit the capital Kampala and its neighbourhood, and various parts of the country. He had served as police boss for 13 years.

After the sacking, President Museveni said the police under Gen Kayihura had been infiltrated by criminals he termed kawukumi, a local reference to bean weevils.

The US statement indicated that the sanctions were also attracted by Gen Kayihura's involvement in corruption and drug trafficking.

Mr Sigal Mandelker, the US Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said this was a warning to those who abuse their power around the world.

Gen Kayihura has refuted the US allegations.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.