Uganda: Mckinstry, Two Others Make Final Cranes Coach Shortlist

Kampala — Ugandans should know the new Cranes permanent coach anytime now after the selection committee reportedly zeroed in on the final three-man shortlist.

Zambian and African football legend Kalusha Bwalya, who helped with the appointment of former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre late 2017, was consulted again for this one.

The famous lethal left foot during his playing days returned home yesterday after meeting with Fufa officials following his arrival in the country early in the week.

Northern Irishman Johnny McKinstry, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach with Cameroon Hugo Broos, and Belgian Luc Eymael are said to have made the final three.

Eymael currently manages Egyptian Premier League side El Gaish, McKinstry coaches Bangladesh outfit Saif SC and Broos is the sporting director and caretaker manager of Belgian club KV Oostende.

Ugandan options

Ugandans Kefa Kisala, Moses Basena and Matia Lule are reportedly being considered for assistant coach, even though a foreign tactician eventually appointed is expected to have some backroom staff of his own.

Daily Monitor did speak to two of the members on the selection committee but none was willing to speak on record, saying they were under oath.

"What I can say is that the process is ongoing," said one, "And by the end of the month, Fufa should be able to announce the new coach of the Uganda Cranes."

Another simply said "I don't know anything and I'm not allowed to speak on the matter."

Vetting committee

Fufa did not make public names of members on the committee like it did in the previous exercise but we are meant to believe Edgar Watson (Fufa CEO), Livingstone Kyambadde (head of coaches) and Patrick Ogwel (National Council of Sports) among others are on the panel.

Efforts to get a comment from Fufa head of communications Ahmed Hussein were futile as he neither answered/returned our repeated phone calls nor responded to our messages.

Earlier this month, Fufa marketing and communications committee chairman Rogers Byamukama told NTV Press Box that the new coach would be in place by November.

"I don't think the new coach will be in place for the Chan qualifiers against Burundi (Saturday) but we shall definitely have a substantive coach (in place) for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers in November," said Byamukama.

Current Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru, German tactician Antoine Hey and Englishman Chris McGinn among others are said to have also tendered in their applications.