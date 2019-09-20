Angola: President of Democratic Bloc Resigns

20 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The president of the Democratic Bloc (BD), Justino Pinto de Andrade, resigned this Friday saying that he "has already contributed to the democratization of the country".

1 / 1

Participantes à Reunião do Bloco Democrático

The announcement was made at the opening of the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the Political Commission of this party, taking place in Luanda capital city.

According to Justino Pinto de Andrade, the country is experiencing another political cycle, begun with the changes in the leadership of the ruling MPLA and which are expected to continue at UNITA (the largest opposition party) during its congress, scheduled for this year.

He said that after serving a term and concluding a second in the presidency of the Democratic Bloc and participating in the national liberation struggle, "the time has come to step down."

He considered it improper, in his way of being in politics, to be eternalized in the position of president of the BD, stating that his condition in the future will be a basic militant, although not abandoning the function of deputy, for which he was elected in 2017.

The Democratic Bloc has been registered with the Constitutional Court since October 20, 2010 and is part of Angola's Broad Salvation Convergence - Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE).

Its programmatic lines are based on the defense of democracy and social justice, and its main objective "to make Angola an economic power of Atlantic dimension to enrich the Angolans".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.