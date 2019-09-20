Angolan Authorities Seize 35,000 Carats of Diamonds

Luanda — Angolan authorities have seized 35,000 carats of diamonds during the "Operation Transparency" underway since September 2018.

The data were released Friday in Luanda during a meeting aimed at taking stock of the first year of the operation, chaired by the Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs, Pedro Sebastião.

The action also allowed the arrest of 527,725 illegal immigrants, and the closure of 96 illegal diamond cooperatives, four mining projects and 289 diamond houses in a year period.

Still, under Operation Transparency, the Angolan authorities seized 114 firearms and 1200 equipment to support illegal diamond mining.

The sea coast, where the operation was extended six months ago, covering an area of 1 650 kilometers, recorded 353 patrol missions and 390 questioned.

These activities led to the seizure of 356 fishing vessels, 165 ml of fuel, more than 250 tons of fish and 50 tons of crustaceans.

The operation was initially launched ashore and targeted the provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Moxico, Bie, Uige and Zaire, aimed to curb diamond mining and illegal immigration in Angola.

In March of the current year it was extended to the sea coast to combat illegal fishing. The operation also aims to stop the smuggling of goods, illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the meeting, Pedro Sebastião stated that the results obtained in a year encourage the Executive to continue the operation, ahead of the country's economic growth.