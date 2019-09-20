Angolan Authorities Seize 35,000 Carats of Diamonds

20 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan authorities have seized 35,000 carats of diamonds during the "Operation Transparency" underway since September 2018.

The data were released Friday in Luanda during a meeting aimed at taking stock of the first year of the operation, chaired by the Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs, Pedro Sebastião.

The action also allowed the arrest of 527,725 illegal immigrants, and the closure of 96 illegal diamond cooperatives, four mining projects and 289 diamond houses in a year period.

Still, under Operation Transparency, the Angolan authorities seized 114 firearms and 1200 equipment to support illegal diamond mining.

The sea coast, where the operation was extended six months ago, covering an area of 1 650 kilometers, recorded 353 patrol missions and 390 questioned.

These activities led to the seizure of 356 fishing vessels, 165 ml of fuel, more than 250 tons of fish and 50 tons of crustaceans.

The operation was initially launched ashore and targeted the provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Moxico, Bie, Uige and Zaire, aimed to curb diamond mining and illegal immigration in Angola.

In March of the current year it was extended to the sea coast to combat illegal fishing. The operation also aims to stop the smuggling of goods, illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the meeting, Pedro Sebastião stated that the results obtained in a year encourage the Executive to continue the operation, ahead of the country's economic growth.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Mining
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.