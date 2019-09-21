Sudan: UN Secretary-General calls for abolition of Sudan's classification as terrorism - Sponsoring state

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres has called for the Sudan not to be categorized as a state sponsor of terrorism and to quickly remove all restrictions and sanctions.

"We hope that there will be a huge mobilization of resources to support Sudan to overcome the very difficult economic situation it is now experiencing," he said. "If not, it is clear that we risk not preserving gains in democracy and human rights." "Sudan is a great hope for us," Guterres told a news conference on the occasion of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He added that what has been achieved in the dialogue in Sudan showed that all political disputes can be resolved through dialogue when there is political will and that should be a lesson for every place in the world.