Nigeria: Niger to Spend N260m On Youth Empowerment

21 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said on Saturday that the state government would create a Seed Fund of N260 million for youth empowerment in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Mary Berje, in Minna, said Governor Bello disclosed this during an interactive session with women and youths at the Minna airport after arriving from Lagos.

The governor directed Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and his Chief of Staff, Malam Ibrahim Balarabe, to map out strategies to raise the fund for youths willing to engage in vocational activities.

He said the loan, which would be without conventional interest rate, was to enable the state government engage the teeming unemployed youths in meaningful ventures.

The governor assured that his administration would remain committed to the development of the state.

Bello said his visit to Lagos was to engage international investors to come and invest in agriculture Niger.

The governor, however, implored the youth to desist from political thuggery and other social vices that were inimical to their future.

He urged them to engage in meaningful ventures that would better their lives and bring development to the state (NAN).

