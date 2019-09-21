Nigeria: DTSG Reopens Warri Benin Highway

21 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Delta State Government have announced the re-opening of the Warri/Sapele/Benin highway which was shut down as a result of reconstruction work on the road.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu announced the re-opening of the road in a statement made available to news men on Friday in Asaba.

He noted that the State Government had fulfilled the promise made to commuters to re-open the road before Saturday.

He commended the Contractor Obakpor J.U. Construction for it's commitment and sacrifice in ensuring early re-opening of the road.

"As earlier promised, the Okowa led administration has continued to show concern for the pains road users had to go through on account of the deplorable condition of the road.

"It is to the glory of God that we announce the re-opening of the road today Friday September 20 as against the Saturday we earlier promised.

"This is in fulfilment of our avowed commitment to ameliorate the sufferings of road users that have been stuck there for almost two weeks.

"I must commend the contractors Obakpor J. U. Construction for their resilience and sacrifice to deliver on target.

"The State Government commends Deltans and other road users for their patience and cooperation while the road remained closed.

"Work will now commence on the other side of the road effective tomorrow." the statement added.

