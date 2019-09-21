Nigeria: 100 Women Undergo OBLBF Free Surgery to Remove Uterine Fibroid

21 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

One hundred indigent women have, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, commenced free surgery to relieve them of uterine fibroid at the goodwill of the OB Lulu Briggs Foundation, OBLBF, as it marks 18 years of supporting the vulnerable in society.

Programmers Coordinator for OBLBF, Mrs. Ineba Tongkam, said the focus on uterine fibroid in the foundation's 2019 annual medical charity which opened Saturday was informed by the high prevalence of the life-threatening health challenge among many sufferers who can't afford the minimum N350, 000 required for its removal depending on its size.

She said, "We had a dreadful experience during a recent medical mission in Bakana, Degema local government area, Rivers state. 22 women were diagnosed with uterine fibroid in critical need of surgery during the programme which benefitted 3,676 persons in various other health interventions.

"Because of the nature surgery and aftercare requirements which were then not readily available for this health condition, we promised to look into their solution. In keeping with that promise, the foundation added more 78 women.

"Partnering with Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospitals, to the glory of God, we are ready and will reach out to these 100 persons. So, even with teaching hospital providing support, we are looking at minimum N35Million to deal with the situation.

Dr. Preye Fieba, Head of Department, Obstetrics and Emmanuel Ochenli, Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, UPTH, assured of adequate equipment and human capacity to successfully carry out the 100 fibroid surgeries.

The OBLBF conceived since 2001 by Dr. Seinye O.O. Lulu Briggs, to institutionalise the philanthropy of her husband, O B Lulu Briggs who passed on earlier this year, has engaged in providing free health, access to potable water and sanitation, education, scholarships, and financial empowerment to many across Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, and Bayelsa states.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

