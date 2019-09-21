Nigeria: Army to Borno Residents - Don't Shield Fleeing Terrorists

Photo: VOA News
Borno State.
21 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye and Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army on Saturday warned residents of Borno and Yobe States not to shield fleeing members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terror group following troops relentless onslaught on their hideouts. along the Lake Chad region and the northern part of Borno.

Troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Nigerian Army on Thursday killed seven key commanders of ISWAP during aerial bombardments of terrorists' hideouts around the Lake Chad region.

The Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement urged the residents of the two states to report surviving criminals seeking refuge in any part of the states. to military authorities immediately

The Command said: "Following military's unrelenting onslaught on the Boko Haram/ISWAP hideouts, along the Lake Chad region and northern Borno, credible information reaching the Headquarters of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) indicates that some of the surviving criminals are seeking refuge in the homes of some unscrupulous individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe States.

"These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State.

"Others, have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others.

"While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole immediately.

"Failure to do that would attract severe consequences.

"The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole wish to enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities.

"The public is please encouraged to report such suspicious persons through our i-report platform on www.army.mil.ng or our toll-free short code 193 (using any network), or any OF the following special phone numbers dedicated for reporting BHT/ISWAP activities: +2347017222225,

+2348077444303, +2348099900131 and

+2349060005290.

A statement issued by the, Deputy Director of, Army Public Relations, Col. Ado Isa, added, "Please report these criminals before they kill you."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.