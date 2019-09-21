Kenya: Fury After Uhuru's NLC Nominee Esther Murugi Reveals She's Worth Sh400m

A National Land Commission (NLC) nominee has found herself in the hot seat after she revealed her worth during vetting by Members of Parliament.

Former Nyeri Member of Parliament Esther Murugi was left to bear the wrath of broke and jobless graduates after saying that she is worth close to Sh400 million.

In addition to that, she said that she will be the ideal candidate for the job because she has 10 years' experience in real estate and has also been a member of the committee when she was an MP.

Ms Murugi has been nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the land commission.

"I am worth close to KSh400M. I am a UoN graduate. I have over 10 years' experience in real estate; currently a director of a real estate company. I have been a member of this committee when I was MP. I served the people of Nyeri for two terms," said Ms Murugi.

WEALTHY PERSON

Kenyans on Twitter could not understand how a wealthy person like her would compete for a job when there are hundreds of unemployed graduates who could benefit from the opportunity.

"Then go and eat your 400 million in peace," retorted @HonOngoya.

"A millionaire looking for a job but a broke graduate should be an entrepreneur," wrote @sammykg.

"Kenya for us... young people should be given opportunity to serve in this top jobs!" commented @Njerikirichu.

"Trying to understand. These people tell fresh graduates who have no experience or capital to not rely on employment and forge their own paths. Then the people worth hundreds of millions and experience get the jobs. Mental gymnastics should be an Olympic sport because phew," tweeted @NotionDaily.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GRANDCHILDREN

"Cucu, with 400M worth, surely you shouldn't you be thinking of creating job opportunities for your children and grandchildren, not chasing after a government job?" asked @muchindo1.

"She at least has had time to serve the country, she shouldn't be given the chance again," stated @bulima_lydia.

"What did she say? Worth how much? Na bado anataka kazi!!!! Kueni serious!!" replied @OchicargoValdez.

"Why do you need this job instead of retiring peacefully? I doubt you have extra ordinary knowledge and skills to make you get employed at this age. The greatest undoing in our political class is recycling, recycling, recycling, recycling," said @Kimotho05.

The NLC vetting of the nominees by the National Assembly started on September 19, 2019. The nine commissioners to pass the selection will serve for a non-renewable, six-year term. The tenure of the pioneer commissioners under the new constitution ended in February this year.