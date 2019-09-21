Nigeria: Police Uncover Fake Hospital in Edo, Nabs Killer of 3 Policemen

21 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

Men of the Edo State Police Command said they have uncovered a fake hospital in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

This is as the State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar stated that investigation had led to the arrest of one Micheal Ayigie, the key suspect in the 2017 murder of policemen and abduction of Managing Director of Ogba Zoological Gardens, Mr. Andy Ehanire.

According to the command, the said hospital is located at Obamwonyi Street, Benin City and that it had arrested one of the operators, Oriakhi Okundayo, aged 53 for operating the illegal hospital and engaging in unwholesome medical practices including abortions.

Abubakar stated this when he paraded 160 suspects arrested for offences ranging from murder, kidnappings, armed robbery, cultism and defilement.

He said the three kidnappers that abducted and killed one Adeleke Adebare had been arrested.

The Edo Police boss gave the names of those arrested as Hassan, Tambayo Adamu and Mukau Useni.

He said a 25-year-old man, Ebuka Emeka who abducted and defiled a young female at Upper Sokponba was also nabbed.

"These are some of our achievements between August and September. Edo State Command has attained next level proactive policing. We arrested some of them before they strike.

"Along our major highways, we have ensured they are safe," Danmallam stated.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.