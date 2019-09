Khartoym — Expert, Mohiedden Mohammad Mohieddenhas outlined that the return of the big numbers of the refugees and the displaced for their farms and villages in West Darfur will pave the way for the realization of the comprehensive peace.

Expert, Mohi edden lauded, Saturday, the signing of the Agreement of Principles, in Juba as well as, confidence building procedures, the release of the armed movements POWs and the arrival of the leaderships of the Revolutionary Front to Khartoum.