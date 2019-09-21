Kenya: You Can't Split Jubilee, Ruto Tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday renewed his attacks on Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga and told him to leave Jubilee alone.

He accused Mr Odinga of plotting to split Jubilee for his own selfish political interests.

Mr Ruto told Mr Odinga to keep off the ruling party and concentrate on building his ODM which he claimed was in a crisis.

"Huyu mtu wa vitandawili (this man of proverbs) is trying to destroy Jubilee, thinking that by doing so he will ascend to power. I want to tell him that Jubilee is built on a strong foundation and he will not succeed in bringing it down," he said.

JUBILEE UNITED

Speaking at Kabaci, village in Embu County after officially launching a Sh100 million Siakago Training Technical Institute, Dr Ruto reiterated that Jubilee was united and Mr Odinga would not be allowed to mess it up.

"Mr Odinga should sort out the mess in his party instead of intruding into Jubilee which is focussing on development," he posed.

He accused Mr Odinga and his ilk of lecturing Jubilee leaders on how to run the party.

"It is ridiculous that vitandwili man is teaching us how to manage our party affairs when his ODM house is in a crisis," he said in reference to Mr Odinga.

He claimed that Mr Odinga was trying to get power by hook or crook. The DP dismissed Mr Odinga as a confused leader who needs prayers.

"I think Kenyans should seek divine intervention for Mr Odinga so that he can stop behaving in a funny way," he said.

Dr Ruto said that Jubilee was like a strong tower which cannot easily be shaken. He said that Mr Odinga was wasting time attempting to divide it.

INCOMPETENCE

Dr Ruto lashed out at the contractor awarded tender to construct the multi-million Kiritiri-Siakogo road accusing him of incompetence.

He revealed that his tender had been cancelled and the contract awarded to another contractor.

"The government will continue dealing ruthlessly with cowboy contractors," he warned.

Already the government set aside Sh800 million to provide electricity to extra 15,000 Embu residents. He said Sh2.5 billion had been allocated to construct dams in Embu to enhance food production in the arid Mbeere area.

"We want to transform the lives of people by providing water for irrigation," he said.

Six Jubilee Members of Parliament from Mount Kenya region shared the same sentiments by Dr Ruto.

The MPs, Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere North), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South) Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu) and Cecily Mbarire (nominated) vowed to be alert and ensure Mr Odinga does not split Jubilee.

SUPPORT

They swore to continue supporting Dr Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

"We have thrown our weight behind Dr Ruto's 2022 presidential bid, we shall not retreat," said Mr Njagagua, insisting that Kenya required a strong and youthful Head of State.

Mr Njagagua told Kenyans to back Dr Ruto's race to State House if they want the country to achieve meaningful development. Mr Ichung'wa described Mr Odinga as a tired leader who should retire.

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga praised Dr Ruto as a hard working leader who has contributed enormously to the nation building. He urged Kenyans to reciprocate by electing him as the next President when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.