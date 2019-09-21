Sudan: Al-Terrifi briefed his government on Khartoum Visit

Kosti — The Wali (governor) of the White Nile State, General, Haider Ali Al-Terrifi has informed his government on the out come of his recent visit to Khartoum during which he met the prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk.

General. Terrifi said he briefed the Prime Minister on the environmental and health situations n the state following the recent rains and floods that hit a number of the localities.

He outlined that he also, met the Federal Minister of Finance and discussed with him the agricultural, health and educational needs of the state, where the minister pledged to provide the urgent needs of the state in this connection.