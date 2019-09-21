Sudan: Aisha Moussa and Raja Nikola reassure the situation of the aged

Khartoum — Members of the Transitional Council of Sovereignty, Aisha Musa and Raja Nikola briefed, Saturday, on the overall situation in the Sajana nursing home and the childcare center in Al-Maigoma at the beginning of an inspection tour that is scheduled to include the rest of the nine elderly and child care homes. In the national capital.

During the visit, the two members of the Sovereignty Council extended gifts to the nursing home for the elderly in Sajana and the needs of children Center in the Maiqoma.

The members also provided food to Mother Teresa's home in the Catholic Church in Khartoum, which is home to children who are without parents.