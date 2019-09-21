Sudan: HAC Pledges to facilitate Humanitarian Work

21 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Dr. Mohammad Sinari Mustafa has underlined that the doos of the commission are open to facilitate the humanitarian work in Sudan irrespective to color, gender or race, but the humanitarian ori gins.

The Commissioner, addressing a celebration organized by the societies and institutions of the civil society marking the International Day for Peace, said the peace would lead to development, adding tat peace is not only stopping of war, but also, the respect of otger people's opinions.

He affirmed the HAC readiness to facilitate the work of the organizations ith out conditions, calling on the voluntary organizations to work for maintaining peace among the displaced to enable them to return voluntarily.

