South Africa: Pupil Arrested Following Burglary At KZN School

22 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A Grade 11 pupil and another suspect have been arrested following a burglary at an Umlazi high school.

Twenty computer monitors, four computer towers, a projector and five laptops were stolen during the robbery, which took place on the night of September 13.

It left pupils at the school without computers during their exams.

A tip- off lead police officers to the Grade 11 pupil and a second suspect. Once traced, the two suspects led police to a house where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop.

A school projector was recovered from another property, confirmed police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 21, have been detained and will be charged with the case of burglary, says Gwala.

They are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Education
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.