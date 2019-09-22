Tanzania: Online Registration Increase As Minister Issues Ultimatum

22 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa, has given the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) three months to ensure all companies are registered through the Online Registration System (ORS).

The minister noted that limitations facing Brela, includes the presence of unauthorized individuals, fake receipts and corruption on record keeping issues.

He emphasized that the replacement of files in the paperwork for the online system will help to reduce processing.

Speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam while addressing Brela workers, he said there is sabotage carried out by some of the workers in the form of online services because there are those who benefit from the old system "The system has not helped businesses by a large percentage because in order to register a company or business, there must be lawyers who know the issues of registering a company and not a friend or ordinary.

