Tanzania: Kagera Sugar Dislodge Simba At Summit

Kagera Sugar dislodged Simba at the summit of the Mainland Premier League after beating Mbao FC 1-0 at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

Midfielder Awesu Awesu netted the solitary goal in the 38th minute to hand Head Coach Mecky Mexime third straight victory away.

The Kagera lads maintained their perfect start to the season and have now posted maximum nine points from as many matches.

In their opening match of the season, Kagera Sugar beat Mara's Biashara United 2-0 at the Karume Stadium in Musoma before registering a 2-1 win over host Alliance FC of Mwanza at the Nyamagana Stadium.

Yesterday's victory saw Kagere Sugar leapfrogging defending champions Simba to the top of the 20-team pile. The Msimbazi Reds, who were on the sidelines this weekend until Wednesday, when they face high flying Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, drop third of the log table on six points from two matches.

Newly promoted Namungo FC, who battled to a barren draw with Mwadui FC at the Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa District, Lindi yesterday moved second on seven points from three matches.

In other matches yesterday, Ndanda FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Singida United at the Nagwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

Frank Zakaria scored first for Singida but Hussein Javu levelled for the host. Mbeya City also battled to a 1-1 draw with Ruvu Shooting at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Peter Mapunda put Mbeya city ahead in the 18th minute but George Chota equalised in the 37th minute. In another match, JKT Tanzania and Mtibwa Sugar fought to a barren draw at the Isamuhyo ground.

Meanwhile, Alliance FC Assistant Coach Habib Kondo has expressed disappointment after his team drew 1-1 with Biashara United at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza on Friday.

Former Young African and Mwadui striker Jerryson Tegete netted for the host in the 7th minute but Innocent Edwin equalised for the visitors in the 45the minute.

Speaking after the match Kondo said his team played well in the first half but his players failed to utilize the chances they created.

"We need to keep our focus in the coming matches," he said. Next for Alliance is a clash against Mwadui at the CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Wednesday.

Alliance FC who are sponsored by Emirate Aluminum are placed 13th on two points after three outings. On his side, Biashara United Head Coach Amri Saidi said his team didn't prepare well and that was the main factor for the draw.

He added that they are now focused to win their two home matches against JKT Tanzania and Simba SC.