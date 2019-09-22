Kenya: Kimeli, Meringor Win Mombasa 10km Road Race

Mathew Kimeli and Delvine Meringor Sunday won the inaugural Safaricom Mombasa 10 kilometre road race.

Kimeli of Iten Adidas Club - who won the Health Kidney 10Km Race in New York in May and finished second in the Praque 10Km run in Czech - clocked 31 minutes, 27.23 seconds to win the men's race and take home top prize of Sh100,000.

Kimeli said the race, which started and ended at Treasury Square, was tough and he almost lost hope when one of his shoes came off at the 4km mark.

"When one my shoes came off, 14 athletes passed me but I managed to quickly put it on and recover," said Kimeli who is eyeing the Ntalatgaa Cross Country in Nandi County on October 10.

Meringor of Kaptagat in West Pokot County, was in a class of her own in the women's race which she won in an impressive 36 minutes, 10.45 seconds to equally walk away with Sh100,000.

Meringor, who finished seventh during the Houston Half Marathon in January, said the humid conditions posed a big challenge.

"I was about to collapse but I decided to reduce the speed after realizing my opponent was far away. I'm lucky my opponent did not realised what was happening to me," said Meringor who was using the race to prepare for the upcoming Madoka Half Marathon on October 5 where she is the defending champion.

SELECTED RESULTS

Men

1. Mathew Kimeli, Iten (31:27.23)

2. Stephen Mwendwa, Makueni (31:38.76)

3. Solomon Kiplimo, Iten (31:45.23)

4. Bernard Musa, Machakos (31:55.16)

5. Panuel Mkungo, Individual (32:06.95)

Women

1. Delvine Meringor, Kaptagat (36:10.45)

2. Cynthia Kosgei, Individual (37:00.36)

3. Roseline Chepketer, Individual (37:32.95)

4. Naomy Kemunto, Ngong Camp (38:02.20)

5. Christine Ndanu, Individual (38:21.04)