Kenya: Organisers Revise Safari Sevens Ticket Prices

22 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Entry fees for this year's Safari Sevens slated from October 18 to 20 at RFUEA grounds have been slashed in a bid to lure more fans to the event.

The organising committee chairman Thomas Opiyo Saturday disclosed that regular advance tickets will go for Sh600 down from Sh1,200 but tickets purchased at the gate will cost Sh1,000 daily.

Opiyo said advance VIP tickets will be sold at Sh1,200 down from Sh2,000 but those buying at the gate will part with Sh1,500 down from Sh2,500 last year.

Opiyo noted that entry on October 18 that mainly features schools and women's competitions will be free. Advance tickets can be bought at mtickets.com.

Already, 14 teams have already confirmed participation in this year's edition including South Africa and Spain, who are World Rugby Sevens Series core sides and defending champions Samurai International.

Other National sides that have confirmed their participation are Kenya Sevens side Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, Russia Academy and Kenya Morans. The Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit Champions KCB will also feature.

Other high quality teams participating include Western Province and Blue Bulls from South Africa. French and Russian Sevens Series champions Seventise Rugby and Narvskaya Zastava have confirmed their participation. The other regular International Invitational side, Red Wailers are also making a welcome return.

The tournament will be known as the Tusker Safari Sevens after Kenya Breweries Limited pumped in Sh10 million in sponsorship.

Bidco Africa and Chukua Selfie are also part of the Shujaa set up as they are the back and front of the shirt sponsors respectively.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.