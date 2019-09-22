Botswana: Double Action Thrashes FC Ambassadors

Gaborone — Double Action opened Gaborone Region women football league in grand style, thrashing FC Ambassadors 8-1 during an encounter played at Lekidi on September 21.

The regional games were introduced after Botswana Football Association (BFA) took a decision to scrap off the women's super league in 2017.

Despite having been out of action for some time due to absence of regional league games in 2018, Double Action; the super league defending champions proved their mettle as they played tactically for their opponents.

The Saturday game saw Lesego 'Maishudy' Radiakanyo scoring five goals while Balotlhanyi 'Juju' Johannes netting a hat-trick.

To mark her presence felt, Ambassadors' young and talented, Oneh Pitso consoled her side by a goal.

Double Action made their intention known early in the game that they were in an uncompromising mood, as they attacked and pressed their opponent onset.

They were awarded a free-kick on the sixth minute and agile Maishudy did not waste time but headed it straight into the net.

The Tumasera-born seemed to have picked Ambassadors' flaws as she converted every pass into a goal, scoring the second goal in the 15th minute.

To save the day, Ambassadors coach introduced Pitso for Tashata Zaba in the 17th minute and three minutes later, she pulled one back reducing the margin to 2-1.

The Ambassadors gained a momentum from the goal, but Radiakanyo became their undoing, as she scored the third goal in the 21 minute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Radiakanyo who seemed ardent to humble the opponents saw her side leading 5-1 at half time.

From recess Double Action suffered a blow as their goalkeeper could not continue with the game after sustaining an injury.

However, the coach took a risk by assigning Captain Bonang 'Bebeto' Otlhagile to the goal post, but the Ambassadors failed to capitalise on that.

Like a nursing lioness, Double Action defended their captain, as they did not allow their opponents to reach her.

Eight minutes from half time, Johannes netted the sixth goal, to ensure that she frustrate the opponents and scored the seventh and the eighth on the 68th and 82nd minutes respectively.

Ambassadors coach, Thatayaone Bogatsu said they tried to contain Double Action but their biggest problem was that they tried to match them pound for pound; an attribute that left his side exposed at the back.

"But I think we will go back to the drawing board. It is a lesson to us and moving forward, we will come back very strong," he said.

Double Action coach, Agreement Podi said he was happy with his team's fighting spirit, adding that they also outclassed their opponents with their experience.

"We cannot talk about fitness because the league has just started, but I am happy with the performance of the youngsters who I introduced," he said.

In other games played on Saturday, Gaborone United had a field day beating FC Legends 10-0 while Prisons X1 won 3-1 against Geronah.

Source : BOPA