South Africa: Soshanguve Pupil Drowns While On School Trip

A Pretoria pupil drowned while on a school trip to Sun City.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the incident, saying the Lethabong High Grade 12 pupil drowned on Saturday 21 September 2019 while on a trip with around 48 learners from the Soshanguve school.

The pupils, accompanied by three teachers, were on a "Matric dance trip".

The pupil drowned at a swimming pool around two hours after their arrival.

A Psycho-Social Unit team has been dispatched to offer counselling to staff and learners.

"It is so sad to issue death certificates [rather] than parents attending graduation ceremonies for their children. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school population during this time of grief," Lesufi said.

Source: News24