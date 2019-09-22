Angola: Fire Leaves 14 People Injured in Cabinda

Cabinda — At least fourteen people were seriously injured as a result of a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at Zambiami Company in Cabinda.

Due to the critical condition, the victims have already been evacuated on an Angolan Air Force flight to specialty hospitals in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The victims, including 9 Chinese citizens, have severe burns but no fatalities.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the Chinese construction company Zambiami in Chiazi, about 18 kilometers north of Cabinda.

Available information points to an explosion caused by human failure during a testing of a tar and bituminous concrete processing and production machine at Zambiami.

Teams from health facilities from different institutions, including oil companies, provided evacuation facilities (ambulances) and technicians (nurses) who supported the transport of victims from Cabinda Provincial Hospital to the military airfield.

A source from Cabinda Provincial Hospital, who spoke to ANGOP at the military airfield, considered the patient situation of concern and that it requires urgent intervention in Luanda.

Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and Civil Protection and Fire Department personnel are on site to find out the facts.