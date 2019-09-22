Angola: Girabola2019 / 20 - Progresso Beat Sporting De Cabinda

22 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga defeated Sporting de Cabinda by 2-1 this Saturday, for the fifth round match of Girabola2019 / 20, played at Coqueiros Stadium, in Luanda.

The visitors went ahead on the scoreboard after 19 minutes through Foguinho, but the sambilas turned the score around with Quibeixa's double on 29 and 89 minutes, being the second goal through a penalty.

Progresso has six points in ninth place and the Cabindenses remain in sixth place with seven, in a race led by Académica do Lobito with 10 points.

In other matches today, Wiliete de Benguela won 1-0 1º de May at Ombaka Stadium, while Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte and Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul did not go beyond a 1-1 draw, in the stronghold of the "Lundas".

Round five continues Sunday with the games Santa Rita-1º de Agosto, Cuando Cubango FC-Interclube and Recreational Caála-Bravos do Maquis, while for Monday it is set the match Ferroviario do Huambo-Petro de Luanda.

On Tuesday Desportivo da Huíla play with Académica do Lobito for the closing of the round.

