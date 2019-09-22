Angola: Firefighters Want Law Governing Beach Use

Luanda — The commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SNPCB), Bençoa Mateus, defended the need to draft a law regulating the use of beaches to minimize drowning deaths on beaches.

Speaking at the opening of the 2019/20 bathing season, which takes place under the motto "Safer and more inclusive beaches for all", he justified that the law would punish bathers who do not observe the rules of the use of beaches and prohibited areas.

In the last bathing season, there were 526 drownings, mostly on beaches, 80 of them in Luanda, followed by the provinces of Benguela (70) and Huambo (60), and the rest in rivers and lakes.

The SNPCB is also struggling with the shortage of swimmers, rescuers and divers, insufficient aquatic rescue support infrastructures, lack of technical and complementary facilities, and poor beach signaling.

In presiding over the act, Salvador Rodrigues, the Interior Secretary of State for Technical Assurance, defended the inclusion in the curriculum of basic education, the approach of beach care and the promotion of water sports.

In his view, these assumptions, accompanied by concrete preventive actions, will guard against the risks of drowning on beaches.