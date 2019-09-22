Sudan: Democratic Change Party Lauds Role of Rapid Support Forces

22 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy leader of the Democratic Change Party, Al-Rashid Ali Abdalla, said that Those who seek to tarnish the image and reputation of the Rapid Support Forces have a special agenda, noting that the Sudanese people are aware of these cheap purposes.

Interviewed by SUNA, Abdalla has praised the tasks being assumed by the Rapid Support Forces, especially in keeping security and stability in the country, lauding the endeavors of the Rapid Support Forces' Commander, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, for realizing change and the civilian state.

He stressed that realization of peace is a priority of the transitional period, pointing out that peace is vital for meeting the Sudanese people's aspiration for building a prosperous and strong state.

He called for solving issues of the marginalized areas toward guaranteeing sustainable peace and economic development.

Abdalla has commended the efforts of the Sovereignty Council to achieve durable peace, referring to the recent meeting in Juba between members of the Sovereignty Council and leaders of the Revolutionary Front.

He called on the armed movements' leaders to lay down arms, sign a peace agreement and to join the Sudanese people in the transitional period, stressing that the civil state does not bear wars.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.