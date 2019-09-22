Sudan: Democratic Change Party Lauds Role of Rapid Support Forces

Khartoum — Deputy leader of the Democratic Change Party, Al-Rashid Ali Abdalla, said that Those who seek to tarnish the image and reputation of the Rapid Support Forces have a special agenda, noting that the Sudanese people are aware of these cheap purposes.

Interviewed by SUNA, Abdalla has praised the tasks being assumed by the Rapid Support Forces, especially in keeping security and stability in the country, lauding the endeavors of the Rapid Support Forces' Commander, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, for realizing change and the civilian state.

He stressed that realization of peace is a priority of the transitional period, pointing out that peace is vital for meeting the Sudanese people's aspiration for building a prosperous and strong state.

He called for solving issues of the marginalized areas toward guaranteeing sustainable peace and economic development.

Abdalla has commended the efforts of the Sovereignty Council to achieve durable peace, referring to the recent meeting in Juba between members of the Sovereignty Council and leaders of the Revolutionary Front.

He called on the armed movements' leaders to lay down arms, sign a peace agreement and to join the Sudanese people in the transitional period, stressing that the civil state does not bear wars.