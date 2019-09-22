Sudan: Gezira State Governor Welcomes National and Foreign Investments

Medani — The caretaker Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed Sebair, has welcomed both the foreign and national investments in the state.

During his meeting with the Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan and a delegation from the Businessmen Union, headed by Musa Abu-Derayrah, the Wali affirmed the readiness of the state government to implement all programs that serve the interest of the state and its people.

He asserted his concern with economic issues and working to realize economic development in light of the possibilities available in the state for the benefit of the two countries to promote the smart partnerships in the industrial, agricultural and livestock sectors.

For his part, the Indonesian Ambassador drew attention to the large potentialities of Gezira State in the agricultural, livestock and infrastructural fields so to be a starting point for the Sudanese economic progress and to achieve the slogan of Sudan as the World's Food Basket through Gezira State.

On the other hand, Chairman of the Businessmen Union affirmed their support to any who serve the country and the citizens and announced the readiness of the Businessmen Union to engage in more partnerships in the agricultural, industrial and livestock fields in under the openness witnessed in the country and the creation of twinning between Gezira State and Bandok State.

