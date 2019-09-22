Sudanese Ambassador to Britain Appreciates Solidarity of Sudanese Community

Khartoum — Sudanese Ambassador to United Kingdom, Mohamed Abd Allah Idris, the deputy head of the mission Mohamed Hussain Idris, the consul General in London Asam Nugud participated Sunday in funeral and burial ceremony of the late Sudanese Omer Rashid at Glister town.

Big number of the Sudanese community members arrived from everywhere in Britain to attend funeral ceremony.

It noted that the late Rashid died after had been exposed to regrettable assault.

After the burial ceremony the Ambassador Mohamed addressed the big gathering of Sudanese mourners and gave his condolences to the family members and the peers of the late Rashid in Glister town.

The Sudanese ambassador praised the solidarity and cooperative spirit of the Sudanese community in the town and their concern of observing the Sudanese social values where ever they were.

Ambassador Mohamed assured the role of the embassy as based on two key pillars.

To look after the Sudanese community, solved their problems and promoted the bilateral relations between Sudan and United Kingdom, the ambassador said.