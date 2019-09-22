Kenya: How Jack Daniel's Birthday Party Went Down in Nairobi

22 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Hundreds of revellers turned up for the annual worldwide Jack Daniel's Birthday at Blackyz Lounge in Hurlingham in Nairobi on Friday night.

The event saw guests treated to some feel good music as they sampled their favorites Jack Daniel's Whisky brands, ranging from Tennessee Honey Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack and the new Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire.

In attendance was Jack Daniels' Kenya Brand Manager, Zara Kuria, who said the brand has been engaging in several events to celebrate and interact with its consumers.

"We are proud to join the world in celebrating Jack Daniel's birthday and as a brand, we're using this opportunity to interact with our brand consumers who are globally referred to as Jack and friends, in different establishments in Nairobi," Zara said.

Other establishments that have taken part in these celebrations in Nairobi include DejaVu, Mercury Lounge, Jiweke Tavern, Blend, Milan, Curries Bar and Restaurant just to mention a few.

Jack Daniel's is an American whiskey brand, which is among top four premium whiskys in Kenya.

It was founded by Jack Daniel about 150 years ago.

Every September he is celebrated the entire month since his actual birth date isn't known after fire destroyed the earliest documentation of his birth in Tennessee, USA where he was born.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.