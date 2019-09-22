Kenya: How Jack Daniel's Birthday Party Went Down in Nairobi

Hundreds of revellers turned up for the annual worldwide Jack Daniel's Birthday at Blackyz Lounge in Hurlingham in Nairobi on Friday night.

The event saw guests treated to some feel good music as they sampled their favorites Jack Daniel's Whisky brands, ranging from Tennessee Honey Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack and the new Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire.

In attendance was Jack Daniels' Kenya Brand Manager, Zara Kuria, who said the brand has been engaging in several events to celebrate and interact with its consumers.

"We are proud to join the world in celebrating Jack Daniel's birthday and as a brand, we're using this opportunity to interact with our brand consumers who are globally referred to as Jack and friends, in different establishments in Nairobi," Zara said.

Other establishments that have taken part in these celebrations in Nairobi include DejaVu, Mercury Lounge, Jiweke Tavern, Blend, Milan, Curries Bar and Restaurant just to mention a few.

Jack Daniel's is an American whiskey brand, which is among top four premium whiskys in Kenya.

It was founded by Jack Daniel about 150 years ago.

Every September he is celebrated the entire month since his actual birth date isn't known after fire destroyed the earliest documentation of his birth in Tennessee, USA where he was born.