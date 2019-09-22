Kenya: Form One Student Found Raped and Drugged After Being Reported Missing

A form one student, who hails from Butula sub-county, was found raped, drugged and abandoned, five days after she was reported missing.

The student was found abandoned near River Bujumba by unknown people.

According to officers at Bumala Police Station, two suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and currently in custody helping with investigations before they are arraigned in court.

The mother of the girl also told the police and journalists that the wife of one of the suspects tried to bribe her with Sh10,000 to settle the matter out of court.

According to Mary Makokha, the director of Rural Education and Economic Enhancement Program (REEP), an NGO responsible for the rescue of abused children, rape cases have increased in the area in recent days.

STDs

"Right now cases that have been reported here are 13,624 and the local leaders are not addressing the issue," Ms Makokha said.

She also noted that Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), among them HIV, are also on the rise in Busia among the youth in the area.

She blamed the alarming trend on the numerous night clubs in the town.