Sudan: We Are On Stage of Consolidating Community Dialogue

Khartoum — Head of Higher Coordinating Council of Dinka Abyei Affairs HCCDAA Chole Mouin revealed they have determined to sign partnership memorandum between the HCCDAA and Elders Arbitration Resolving Conflicts Center(EARCC).

Chole said the signing of the partnership will take place Monday. He explained in Statement to SUNA that the partnership with EARCC would include training all sectors in Abyei Area in the field of native administration, youth, students and intellectuals.

Chole acknowledged that the upcoming stage would be focusing on community dialogue to achieve sustainable peace and coexistence in the area.