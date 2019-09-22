Kenya: Ruto Criticises Mbadi Over Bid to Cap Donations

Deputy President William Ruto has criticised Orange Democratic Movement Chairman John Mbadi for 'plotting' to limit donations in churches through a Parliamentary motion.

He accused Mr Mbadi of plotting to sabotage development of churches.

The Deputy President insisted that no amount of frustrations by the Suba South legislator will stop him from contributing generously to the development of churches.

MISGUIDED

"Some people are so drunk with power that they forget that there is God who created them. They have no respect for God and the church because of the big offices they are holding," he said in reference to Mr Mbadi.

He dismissed Mr Mbadi's move as misguided, and warned that the action by the lawmaker may attract the wrath of God.

Speaking at St Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral in Embu County on Sunday, Dr Ruto claimed Mr Mbadi had lost direction and urged worshipers to pray for him.

Mr Mbadi planned motion is seeking to limit the amount of money people should contribute in churches.

Already, the Minority Leader has written to Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi proposing amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act that will cap fundraiser contributions to Sh100,000.

MOTION

To many, the motion targets the Deputy President who has been donating millions of shillings towards church development projects.

"donating to churches is a sacrifice to God and no one should be blocked from working for God," he said.

Dr Ruto stated that the State will continue being a partner of churches in development matters despite opposition by critics.

He assured churches that the Government will continue protecting the rights of Christians.

"Christians are free to worship without interference, it is their right and not a favour, " he added.

On development, Dr Ruto revealed that the government has allocated Sh500 million to tarmac roads in Embu town.

He said Sh800 million had been set side to provide electricity to extra 18,000 residents of Embu.

PROPHETS OF DOOM

Five MPs, Muruiki Njagagua (Mbeere North), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Cecily Mbarire (nominated) dismissed those opposed to donations in churches as prophets of doom.

They vowed to continue backing Dr Ruto in his efforts to build churches.

The Jubilee MPS described Dr Ruto as a development conscious leader and promised to support his 2022 presidential bid.

"Dr Ruto is our presidential candidate in the next polls. He has done a lot of development nationally and we must continue supporting him," said Mr Njagagua.

Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki told Dr Ruto not to give up in his bid for State House. Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga told the opposition to forget the presidency. He said Dr Ruto will be the next Head of State after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.