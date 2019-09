press release

Verulam SAPS is appealing to the members of the community for assistance in locating a missing person, Chaney Strydom (20). She was last seen on 6 September leaving her house wearing blue jeans. She is 1.5 metres in height.

We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Detective Warrant Officer Majozi on 032 541 5200 / 083 271 603539 978 1900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111